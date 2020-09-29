Saskatchewan election: Humboldt-Watrous

Send this page to someone via email

Summary

Saskatchewan Party MLA Donna Harpauer has represented Humboldt-Watrous since 2003.

Boundaries

A relatively small riding to Saskatoon’s east, Humboldt-Watrous includes the towns of Humboldt, Watrous, Lanigan and Allan.

Last Election

Harper defeated Saskatchewan NDP candidate Adam Duke by over 4,100 votes. Turnout in the riding was 64.2 per cent.

History

The riding has been held by the Saskatchewan Party since 1997, when Arlene Julé, who was elected in 1995 as a liberal, helped found the party. Prior to that, the riding was held by the NDP’s Eric Upshall.

It had a new name and slightly different boundaries for the 2016 election.

Story continues below advertisement

Candidates

NDP: WENDY SEKULICH

Sekulich is a Métis woman and recently retired from teaching, after 31 years with the Saskatoon Public School Division.

Sekulich now farms near Kenaston with her husband Art.

She has been active in the sports community as a parent, participant, coach and volunteer.

Saskatchewan Party: DONNA HARPAUER Incumbent

First elected to the legislature representing the former Watrous constituency in 1999, Harpauer was re-elected in the new Humboldt constituency in 2003, 2007 and 2011.

Currently serves as finance minister, previously minister of social services from 2007 to 2010, minister of education from 2010 to 2012 and minister of crown investments from 2012-2014.