Saskatchewan election: Moose Jaw North

Summary

Moose Jaw North is an urban riding surrounding the northern part of the city. A new MLA will be elected after incumbent Warren Michelson announced he will not seek re-election in 2020.

Boundaries

The boundary surrounds part of Moose Jaw and stretches from Thatcher Drive in the west to North Service Road.

It also goes from Parkdale Boulevard in the north to Caribou Street in the south.

Last Election

The Saskatchewan Party’s Warren Michelson defeated Saskatchewan NDP candidate Corey Atkinson just over 1,800 votes. Turnout in the riding was 57.7 per cent.

History

Warren Michelson has been the Saskatchewan Party MLA since 2007. Prior to that, Glenn Hagel was the NDP MLA from 1986 to 2007. This district was created in the 1967 election after the provincial government ended a system of multiple-MLA electoral division for Regina, Saskatoon and Moose Jaw.

Candidates

Saskatchewan Party: TIM McLEOD

McLeod is a current partner at Chow McLeod, Barristers and Solicitors in Moose Jaw, and previously served as the chair of the Prairie South School Board.

Has been involved with the local Saskatchewan Party Constituency Association for the past ten years including three years as president.

McLeod and his wife, Tenielle, have three kids and live in the Moose Jaw North constituency.

Green: NORTH HUNTER

PC Party: JASON G. ANTONIO

Award-winning journalist and communications professional.

Spent 14 years working at many Saskatchewan weekly newspapers around the province.

Has been involved in church, the food bank, the legion, veterans, hospitals, Big Brothers, service clubs, museums, umpiring baseball, soup kitchens, or pro-life groups in communities where he has lived.