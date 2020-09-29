Saskatchewan election: Biggar-Sask Valley

Send this page to someone via email

Summary

Saskatchewan Party MLA Randy Weekes seeks to represent Biggar-Sask Valley for a sixth time, a successor to the Biggar riding Weekes has held for over a decade.

Boundaries

A generally rectangular riding to the northwest of Saskatoon, the riding stretches to Battlefords, but excludes the suburban areas of Martensville and Warman to Saskatoon’s immediate north.

It includes the towns of Biggar, Langham and Hague.

Last Election

Weekes defeated Saskatchewan NDP candidate Dan Richert by almost 4,500 votes. Turnout for the riding was 61.7 per cent.

History

The riding of Biggar was created prior to the 2003 election, and has elected Weekes in every election since. Prior to that, the area was generally split between the ridings of Redberry and Biggar, both of which were bellwether seats, Weekes’ 1999 win in Redberry Lake excepted.

Story continues below advertisement

Candidates

NDP: TWYLA HARRIS NACIRI

Harris Naciri is a Metis woman who was born and raised on a mixed cattle and grain farm in the community of Briarlea.

She has a youth care worker diploma from Saskatchewan Polytechnic and is currently working toward her professional arts degree in human services from Athabasca University.

Currently works as the constituency assistant for Saskatoon Fairview.

Harris Naciri spent 13 years as a member of the Wild Rose 4-H Beef Club and three years as a leader.

She joined the Canadian Armed Forces as an officer with the Cadet Instructors Cadre in 2008 and holds the rank of Captain. She helped with the formation of an Army Cadet unit in inner city Saskatoon and was the commanding officer of 328 Royal Canadian Army Cadets (Medical) from 2012-2015.

Is the president of the Saskatchewan New Democrat Women.

Saskatchewan Party: RANDY WEEKES Incumbent

First elected in 1999 as the MLA for Redberry Lake and re-elected in Biggar in 2003, 2007 and 2011.

While in opposition, Weekes was the critic for highways and transportation, environment, and labour.

Story continues below advertisement

He has also served as deputy government whip and is currently government caucus chair.

Weekes was born in Biggar, and grew up on a nearby family farm.