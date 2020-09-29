Saskatchewan election: Kelvington-Wadena

Send this page to someone via email

Summary

Hugh Nerlien seeks a second term in office to represent the Saskatchewan Party for Kelvington-Wadena.

Boundaries

A large rural riding to Saskatoon’s east, Kelvington-Wadena includes the Fishing Lake First Nation and Yellow Quill First Nation.

Outside of Kelvington and Wadena, the largest communities are Wynard, Foam Lake, and Porcupine Lake.

Last Election

Nerlien defeated Saskatchewan NDP candidate Danny Hiscock by over 3,700 votes. Turnout in the riding was 62.2 per cent.

History

The riding elected candidates from the governing party from 1971 until 1995, when voters selected June Draude, who was then with the Liberal Party.

Story continues below advertisement

She helped form the Saskatchewan Party in 1997 and represented the riding until 2016, spending 21 years as a member of the legislative assembly.

Candidates

NDP: LINDA PATENAUDE

Born and raised in rural Saskatchewan.

Has lived and worked most of her life in rural Saskatchewan, and has worn many hats in her work.

She has experience as a cattle farmer, a business owner and as a golf club manager as well as in numerous jobs in many other diverse sectors. Currently serves as the activity director for the Kelvington Housing Authority.

With her husband of 49 years, she has raised two sons and watched two grandsons grow.

Saskatchewan Party: HUGH NERLIEN Incumbent

Worked as a bank manager, independent financial planner, and in a consulting role.

Hugh sold his business Dragonfly Holdings in Porcupine Plain after being elected.