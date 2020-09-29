Saskatchewan election: Saskatoon Riversdale

Send this page to someone via email

Summary

Those in Saskatoon Riversdale will elect a rookie MLA after longtime Saskatchewan NDP MLA Danielle Chartier announced her retirement from politics in early March 2020.

Boundaries

Saskatoon Riversdale is bordered on the east side by the South Saskatchewan River and in the south by the city limits. The north and west side runs west along 17th Street West to Avenue F South, north to 19th Street West, west to Avenue I South, north to 20th Street West to Circle Drive. On the other side of Circle, the boundary runs along Fairlight Drive to 11th Street West, west to Chappell Drive, south to Burma Road and then west to the city limits.

Last Election

Chartier beat the Saskatchewan Party’s Fred Ozerney by a margin of just 228 votes. Turnout was just short of 47 per cent.

History

This long-time NDP stronghold has been represented by two premiers – Roy Romanow (1967-82 and 1986-2001) and Lorne Calvert (2001-09). Chartier was first elected in a 2009 byelection after Calvert stepped down.

Candidates

NDP: ASHLEE HICKS

A member of the Cowessess First Nation.

Has worked for Maple Leaf Foods and is a former member of the United Food and Commercial Workers union.

Has volunteered for Leukemia research and has helped her community by sewing non-medical cloth masks and delivering essential items to at-risk members of the public.

Is a mother of three school-aged children, who she is raising with her husband Jason.

Saskatchewan Party: MARV FRIESEN

Grew up in Riversdale and worked in the community for many years as a small business owner.

He currently works in energy consulting and sales.

Is a journeyman automotive technician and builds custom cars in his spare time.

He has been helping kids for over 30 years through various community organizations.

Marv and his fiancée Robyn have six children and three grandchildren.