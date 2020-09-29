Saskatchewan election: Saskatoon Nutana

Send this page to someone via email

Summary

Residents in Saskatoon Nutana will elect a rookie MLA as Saskatchewan NDP MLA Cathy Sproule retires from politics.

Boundaries

The riding is bordered on the north and west side by the South Saskatchewan River. On the east side, the boundary runs south along University Bridge to Clarence Avenue South, then south to 13th Street East, east to Wiggins Avenue South, south to 8th Street East, west to McKinnon Avenue South, south to Taylor Street East, west to Eastlake Avenue, south to Adelaide Street, west to Lorne Avenue and south to the city limits, which also makes up the south border of the riding.

Last Election

Sproule won the seat by 1,353 votes over Saskatchewan Party candidate Jamie Brandrick. Turnout was 54 per cent.

History

Prior to Sproule winning the seat in 2011, the riding was represented by former NDP cabinet minister Pat Atkinson from 1995 to 2011.

Candidates

NDP: ERIKA RITCHIE

Ritchie is a community organizer, environmental engineer and long-time Saskatoon resident.

As an environmental engineer, she worked to prioritize environmental protection and sustainability in resource development.

She is the mother of four grown children.

Saskatchewan Party: KYLE MAZER

Obtained his interprovincial journeyperson designation as a heavy-duty equipment mechanic at SIAST Kelsey Campus in 2011.

Has worked as a field mechanic in northern Saskatchewan and at various mine sites throughout the province.

Is a small business owner and has managed an industrial service shop in Saskatoon for the past five years.

Born and raised in Saskatoon where he and his wife Kendra reside with their three daughters.