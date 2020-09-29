Menu

Politics

Saskatchewan election: Cypress Hills

By David Giles Global News
The boundary of the Cypress Hills constituency in Saskatchewan.
The boundary of the Cypress Hills constituency in Saskatchewan. Elections Saskatchewan / Supplied

Summary

Douglas Steele is seeking a second term in office to represent Cypress Hills for the Saskatchewan Party.

Boundaries

A large rural riding in Saskatchewan’s southwest corner, the riding is bordered by the South Saskatchewan River to the north, and roughly all ridings to the west of Swift Current.

Last Election

Steele defeated Saskatchewan NDP candidate Barb Genert by over 4,800 votes. Turnout in the riding was 61.9 per cent.

History

The riding was won by Saskatchewan Progressive Conservative MLA Jack Goohsen in 1995 but was taken by Wayne Elhard in a 1999 by-election by 1,400 votes. He has increased his margin of victory in every election since.

Prior to that, most of the area was part of the old riding of Maple Creek, which was held by the PC Party from 1978 to 1995.

Candidates

NDP: KELLY GENERT

Born and raised in Maple Creek.

A community leader, tradesperson, and single mother of two who works as an auto body technician. She has spent her entire life in the constituency of Cypress Hills.

Saskatchewan Party: DOUG STEELE

Doug worked for 19 years in the grain industry in various roles, from the manager of a local elevator to the marketing manager of an inland terminal.

Currently serves as legislative secretary to the minister of energy and resources.

He and his wife Phyllis own and operate a fourth-generation family farm and have three grown children and two grandchildren.

PC Party: JOHN GOOHSEN

 

