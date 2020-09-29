Saskatchewan election: Saskatoon Westview

Send this page to someone via email

Summary

Saskatchewan Party candidate David Buckingham seeks re-election in Saskatoon Westview after defeating former Saskatchewan NDP leader Cam Broten in the 2016 election.

Boundaries

The riding is bordered by Hughes Drive on the west and Idylwyld Drive on the east. The north boundary runs east along Claypool Drive from Hughes Drive to Airport Drive and south to Circle Drive. It incorporates the neighbourhoods of Hampton Village, Dundonald and Westview, along with parts of Mayfair, Caswell Hill, Hudson Bay Park and Massey Place.

Last Election

Buckingham narrowly defeated Broten by 232 votes. Turnout was 55 per cent.

History

The riding, first as Saskatoon Mount Royal and then Saskatoon Massey Place, was always held by the NDP – Eric Cline (1995-2007) and Broten – until the 2016 election.

Candidates

NDP: MALIK DRAZ

Has called Saskatoon home since 2008.

He has worked in his community, advocating for equality and safety through his work in the labour movement as the president of United Steelworkers Local Union 2014.

He serves as the Chair of his union’s political action committee.

Has a master’s degree in special education.

Saskatchewan Party: DAVID BUCKINGHAM

Currently is the legislative secretary to the minister of immigration and career training. He also serves on the standing committee of the economy and has been a board member on the Meewasin Valley Authority since May 2017.

Buckingham was born and raised on a farm near Shellbrook.

He lived in Saskatoon from 1979 – 1988. Moved to Borden from 1988 – present where he spent two terms as Borden mayor and a volunteer firefighter.