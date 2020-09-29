Saskatchewan election: Saskatoon Meewasin

Send this page to someone via email

Summary

Saskatchewan NDP Leader Ryan Meili is contesting Saskatoon Meewasin in a general election for the first time as party leader.

Boundaries

The riding is bordered by 24th Street on the south, the South Saskatchewan River on the east and Pinehouse Drive and Primrose Drive in the north. The western border runs down Warman Drive from Primrose to Circle Drive, west to Idylwyld Drive North, and south to 24th Street.

Last Election

Meili won the riding over the Saskatchewan Party’s Brent Penner by 704 votes in a 2017 byelection after the death of Roger Parent in 2016. Turnout was 41 per cent.

History

The riding, in its previous configuration, was held by the NDP from 1991 until 2011 by Carol Teichrob (1991-99), who was elected when the riding was known as Saskatoon River Heights, Carolyn Jones (1999-2003) and Quennell (2003-11).

Story continues below advertisement

Candidates

NDP: RYAN MEILI Incumbent

Leader of the Saskatchewan New Democratic Party. He defeated Trent Wotherspoon at a leadership convention in May 2018.

Previously ran twice for the leadership of the NPD – first in 2009 when Dwain Lingenfelter was elected and again in 2013, when Cam Broten won.

Elected to the Saskatchewan legislature as the MLA for Saskatoon Meewasin in a March 2017 byelection.

Prior to his election, was a family doctor and community builder working in Saskatoon’s core neighbourhoods.

Meili re-started practicing medicine in April during the coronavirus pandemic, including time at the inner-city COVID assessment centre and the Lighthouse Supported Living shelter.

Saskatchewan Party: RYLUND HUNTER

Currently a lawyer with McDougall Gauley. In addition, he co-owns a business called The Backyard which provides entertainment for youth and children in Saskatoon and the surrounding area.

He also sits on numerous boards including the Saskatoon Public Schools Foundation, Kid Sport Saskatoon, Autism Services of Saskatoon, Huskie Football Alumni Association and Saskatoon Minor Football.

Story continues below advertisement

Green: JACKLIN ANDREWS