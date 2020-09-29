Saskatchewan election: Last Mountain-Touchwood

Send this page to someone via email

Summary

Glen Hart, one of the longest-serving MLAs in the legislature, is not seeking re-election for the Saskatchewan Party in 2020.

Boundaries

A rural riding to the north of Regina, Last Mountain-Touchwood is broadly bordered by the Qu’Appelle River to the south, Melville to the east, Last Mountain Lake to the west, and the communities of Strasbourg and Punnichy to the north.

Additional towns in the riding include Ituna, Lemberg, Southey and Balcarres.

Last Election

Hart defeated NDP candidate Mary Ann Harrison by over 2,600 votes. Turnout in the riding was 60.4 per cent.

History

The riding was created prior to the 1975 election and had been a bellwether electoral district in the 1999 election when Hart was first elected.

Candidates

NDP: THERA NORDAL

Nordal is a small business owner and farmer.

She and her husband have operated a business near Southey for eleven years providing repairs and fabrication needs for farmers in the area.

She is very active in her community serving as president of the Southey Soccer Club and having coached skating, hockey, soccer and baseball.

Saskatchewan Party: TRAVIS KEISIG

Has lived and farmed in the RM of Tullymet since 1999. Previously owned and operated a welding business in Shaunavon.

Has been involved in many community initiatives in the area, such as the local 4H Club and the Balcarres Lions Playground.

Travis and his wife Sheila have two daughters.

PC Party: VICTOR TEECE