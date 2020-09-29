Saskatchewan election: Lloydminster

Send this page to someone via email

Summary

Saskatchewan Party MLA Colleen Young seeks her second full term in Lloydminster.

Boundaries

The riding includes all of the Saskatchewan portion of Lloydminster, stretches south to Marshall, and north to Meadow Lake Provincial Park.

To the east, the riding includes the town of Paradise Hill.

Last Election

Young defeated Saskatchewan NDP candidate Michelle Oleksyn by over 3,900 votes. Turnout in the riding was 37.8 per cent.

History

The riding surrounding Lloydminster had elected a candidate from the party forming government in every election from 1975 to 1995, but has exclusively elected Saskatchewan Party candidates since 1999.

Candidates

NDP: COLLEEN MORRELL HENNING

Teacher at Holy Rosary High School and has worked for the school division as an assessment specialist.

Born and raised in Lloydminster.

Volunteered in a variety of roles including treasurer for several non-profits including the Lloydminster Social Action Coalition, the Lloydminster Fringe and a local church. She was active in the Lloydminster Teachers’ Association including stints as both the president and vice-president.

Saskatchewan Party: COLLEEN YOUNG Incumbent

Elected in a November 2014 byelection and re-elected in 2016.

Currently serves as chair of the standing committee on the economy and the chair of the caucus policy committee on the economy.

Trustee of the Lloydminster Public School Division board of education for 20 years, board chair for 16 of those years, and currently sits on the University of Saskatchewan senate.