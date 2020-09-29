Saskatchewan election: Lumsden-Morse

Send this page to someone via email

Summary

The Saskatchewan Party’s Lyle Stewart is running for re-election in this rural riding surrounding Moose Jaw and the western part of Regina. It was formed from pieces of nine other ridings for the 2016 election.

Boundaries

This riding stretches from Stewart Valley in the west to Wilcox in the east. Regina Beach is to the north and Truax in the south. It includes the villages of Grand Coulee, Waldeck, Caronport, Mortlach, Chaplin and the towns of Herbert and Pense.

Last Election

Stewart defeated the Saskatchewan NDP candidate Rhonda Phillips over 5,900 votes in 2016. Turnout for the riding was 65.2 per cent.

History

This was a new riding created for the 2016 provincial election. The new boundaries were passed into law on May 15, 2013, after feedback from individuals and groups.

Candidates

Saskatchewan Party: LYLE STEWART Incumbent

One of the first members of the newly formed Saskatchewan Party and was first elected in Thunder Creek in 1999. Re-elected in 2003, 2007, 2011 and 2016.

Minister of agriculture and minister responsible for Saskatchewan Crop Insurance Corporation since 2012.

Former minister for enterprise and innovation.

Stewart and his wife Linda have three grown children and five grandchildren.

Green: ISAIAH HUNTER