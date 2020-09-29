Saskatchewan election: Regina Coronation Park

Send this page to someone via email

Summary

An urban riding in the city of Regina, Saskatchewan Party MLA Mark Docherty seeks re-election in the Regina Coronation Park riding.

Boundaries

This district includes the Regina neighbourhoods of Argyle Park, City View, Highland Park, Coronation Park and Churchill Downs.

Last Election

Docherty defeated the Saskatchewan NDP’s Ted Jaleta by 144 votes. Turnout in the riding was 52.2 per cent.

History

The NDP’s Kim Trew was an MLA in Regina North from 1985-1995; after that riding dissolved he was the MLA for Coronation Park from 1995-2011.

Candidates

NDP: NOOR BURKI

Story continues below advertisement

Has lived in Regina Coronation Park with his wife and daughters for over a decade.

He has a master’s degree in computer science and extensive experience working for large and small corporations.

Started his own business, Wascana Driving School, in 2008.

An active member of the Regina Safety Council, Spring Free from Racism, Saskatchewan Association of Human Rights, Regina Pashtoon Community, and Falcon Social & Sport Club.

Saskatchewan Party: MARK DOCHERTY Incumbent

In 2016, was appointed legislative secretary to the premier (immigration and culture) and is a member of the standing committee on human services.

Was previously minister of parks, culture and sport and minister responsible for the Provincial Capital Commission.

Previously worked as an instructor at SIAST and as a member of the transition team in the Ministry of Advanced Education, Employment and Immigration.

Worked for the Saskatchewan government in many other roles, including director of Dales House, a director of immigration, a supervisor for health and a team leader at the Paul Dojack Youth Centre.

He has competed in triathlons around the world and is a three-time finisher of the Hawaii Ironman Triathlon World Championships.

Story continues below advertisement

PC Party: DAVID COATES