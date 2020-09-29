Saskatchewan election: Prince Albert-Carlton

Send this page to someone via email

Summary

Joe Hargrave seeks re-election in Prince Albert-Carlton for the Saskatchewan Party.

Boundaries

This is one of two ridings in the city of Prince Albert. Prince Albert Carlton encompasses the city south of the following northern boundary: west along Highway 302 from the city limits to 2nd Avenue West, south to 26th Street West, west to 6th Avenue West, south to 28th Street West and then west to 16th Avenue West and then south to the city limits.

Last Election

Hargrave beat Saskatchewan NDP candidate Shayne Lazarowich by 853 votes. Turnout in the riding was 50.4 per cent.

History

Only three people have held the riding since it was first contested in the 1991 provincial election. Long-time NDP MLA and former speaker of the legislature Myron Kowalsky held the seat from 1991 until his retirement in 2007. Daryl Hickie was elected in a close 2007 race, defeating NDP candidate Chad Nilson by less than one percentage point (47.33 per cent to 46.55 per cent).

Candidates

NDP: TROY PARENTEAU

Born and raised in Prince Albert and earned his bachelor of education from the University of Saskatchewan through the SUNTEP program in Prince Albert.

Was an early childhood educator in a community school for most of his career.

Has a great deal of experience working with community organizations in Prince Albert including the Prince Albert Indian and Métis Friendship Centre, the Prince Albert Community Players, the Urban Multipurpose Aboriginal Youth Activity Centres, the Prince Albert Urban Aboriginal Strategy, and Prince Albert and Area Teachers Association.

Saskatchewan Party: JOE HARGRAVE Incumbent

Raised near Porcupine Plain and has lived in Prince Albert for more than 14 years.

Was a manager with BMO for 20 years, as well as a corrections officer for four years.

Involved in his community as a member of the Rotary Club, Board of Police Commissioners for Prince Albert and previous member of Community Futures.