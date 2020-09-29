Saskatchewan election: Saskatoon Southeast

Send this page to someone via email

Summary

Saskatchewan Party candidate Don Morgan seeks re-election in Saskatoon Southeast, which includes the neighbourhoods of Lakeview, Lakewood and Rosewood and parts of Briarwood and Wildwood.

Boundaries

The riding is bordered by Circle Drive on the west, the city limits on the south and the railroad tracks on the east. The northern boundary runs east along Taylor Street East from Circle Drive to McKercher Drive, north to Heritage Crescent, east to Boychuk Drive, north to Briarwood Road, east to Briarvale Road, south to Taylor Street East, and then east to the railroad tracks.

Last Election

Morgan won the riding over the Saskatchewan NDP’s Michael Karras by over 3,000 votes. Turnout was just above 58 per cent.

History

Morgan has held the seat since 2003. Prior to that, the riding was held by the NDP’s Pat Lorje from when the riding was created in 1991 as Saskatoon Wildwood until 2003.

Story continues below advertisement

Candidates

NDP: PAMELA BEAUDIN

Is a Saskatoon community leader and environmental engineer.

Was recently appointed to the diversity, equity, and inclusion advisory council for the City of Saskatoon.

Graduated from the University of Saskatchewan with a BSc in mechanical engineering, and after beginning her career in the energy industry, chose to take her career down the path of sustainable development.

She accepted a role as an environmental engineer to create lasting and sustainable change in the energy industry.

Saskatchewan Party: DON MORGAN Incumbent

First elected in 2003 and re-elected in 2007, 2011 and 2016.

Currently serves as minister of justice and attorney general, the minister responsible for labour relations and workplace safety, WCB, Global Transportation Hub and SaskTel.

Has previously served as minister of education, minister of advanced education and deputy premier.

He graduated from the University of Saskatchewan (College of Law) in 1978 and practiced law in Saskatoon from 1979 to 1988.

Between 1988 and 1992 he was chairman and CEO of the Saskatchewan Legal Aid Commission and then practiced law in Saskatoon until 2007.

Story continues below advertisement

He also served on the Saskatoon Public School Board from 1999 to 2003, including a term as board chair.