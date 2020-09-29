Saskatchewan election: Moose Jaw Wakamow

Send this page to someone via email

Summary

Saskatchewan Party MLA Greg Lawrence seeks re-election in Moose Jaw Wakamow, an urban riding surrounding the southern part of the city of Moose Jaw.

Boundaries

The boundary surrounds part of Moose Jaw and stretches from 32nd Avenue W in the west then Trans Canada Highway 1 and Caribou Street East over to the east.

It goes northwest from Trans-Canada Highway North then narrows south on Highway 2 and 9th Avenue SW.

Last Election

Lawrence defeated Saskatchewan NDP candidate Karen Purdy by 674 votes. Turnout in the riding was 52 per cent.

History

Historically, the constituency has had a NDP MLA. The NDP’s Lorne Calvert served from 1986 to 1999, and then Deb Higgins was the NDP MLA from 1999 to 2011. Before that, there was a Progressive Conservative MLA, Arthur Smith, from 1982-1986.

Candidates

NDP: MELISSA PATTERSON

Long-time table games dealer, supervisor, and facilitator with Casino Moose Jaw.

Active within her union, the retail, wholesale and department store union (RWDSU), serves as the Chief Shop Steward, Treasurer for Local 455, and as an alternate on the provincial executive for the Saskatchewan joint board of RWDSU.

Is a mother of three children and has spent her whole life in Moose Jaw.

Saskatchewan Party: GREG LAWRENCE Incumbent

First elected in 2011.

Chair of the assembly’s standing committee on human services and is a member of the house services committee and the privileges committee. Recently appointed Saskatchewan’s military liaison. He also serves as government whip.

Prior to entering politics, he was a customer service technician with SaskTel as well as the vice-president for the Communications, Energy and Paperworkers Local 3, and also served as the union’s grievance coordinator.

Green: ABBY FIRLOTTE