Doug Ford denies dissension in PC party after firing of caucus chair over pensions, jet fiasco

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Premier Doug Ford is denying any dissension in the Ontario Progressive Conservative ranks weeks after firing his caucus chair over a heated confrontation about MPP pensions and the purchase of the private jet.

Global News was first to reveal details of a closed-door caucus meeting at Queen’s Park in May, in which Ford faced direct criticisms for his decision to buy the $28.9 million plane and the toll it took on the rest of the party.

Multiple sources said PC MPP Will Bouma, in his role as PC caucus chair, confronted the premier about his decision to scrap consequential changes to the MPP pension plan and linked it to the jet fiasco leading to his ouster.

For roughly six months, MPPs at Queen’s Park have been privately grumbling about the newly introduced pension plan, which didn’t take into account each individual’s years of service in the legislature.

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MPPs were told they would have to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars if they wanted their pension plans to reflect their legislative tenure, which would result in a larger retirement payout.

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While the premier was prepared to settle the issue with a $35 million pension top-up fund, Ford reneged after the blowback over the jet.

Sources said Ford expressed concerns about additional negative media coverage because it would be viewed as “entitlement” and “enrichment.”

The caucus confrontation, which was delivered from the podium at the front of the room and lasted about five minutes, saw Bouma express disappointment on behalf of his colleagues and suggested that the plane controversy impacted the entire caucus.

Shortly after, Bouma was called into a meeting with the premier who, sources claim, said the display was “disloyal and disrespectful.” Bouma was immediately stripped of the position, but was allowed to retain his parliamentary assistant title.

Asked about the firing, ahead of his regular Tuesday caucus meeting, Ford said Bouma’s position in the government remains strong.

“Will is a great member, he served (as caucus chair) four years,” Ford said. “Will’s traveling in the U.S. with me. He’s my parliamentary assistant. He’s a great guy.”

Ford stressed he has a “tight team” and suggested he isn’t worried about internal support from the party.

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Critics, however, say the issue highlights how much of an impact the jet scandal has had on the premier’s tolerance from even members of his own caucus.

“The premier’s own caucus can’t stomach that he bought a private luxury jet and that he chose that as his priority,” said NDP Leader Marit Stiles.

“This premier is so out of touch … this is a good indication that even his own caucus is trying to tell him that and he won’t listen.”

Interim Liberal Leader John Fraser said Bouma is a “well respected” three term MPP who “paid the price” for confronting the Premier.

“That’s what happens in this government if you speak truth to power,” Fraser said.

While Ford was tightlipped on Bouma’s firing, he asked reporters to pay attention to the applause he would receive as he entered the room as a sign of party support.

“We have a tight group. Just listen when I, well, let’s just see how they treat me when I walk through that door, guaranteed,” Ford said.

The premier was immediately met with rapturous applause from the PC caucus, even as some privately expressed feelings of being silenced.