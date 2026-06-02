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Politics

B.C. bars, restaurants welcome change to province’s liquor policy

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted June 2, 2026 7:33 pm
2 min read
A B.C. Liquor Store sign is pictured in Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns. View image in full screen
A B.C. Liquor Store sign is pictured in Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns. EC
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Restaurants and hospitality operators across British Columbia are welcoming a three-year pilot project from the provincial government to expand liquor purchasing options.

The provincial government announced that under a three-year trial, B.C.’s restaurants, bars and pubs can now buy alcohol directly from B.C. liquor stores and from private liquor stores.

The change allows businesses to buy from stores if they run out of a certain product at a busy time, without having to wait for new supplies from the Liquor Distribution Branch.

“This announcement is a welcome step in the right direction,” said Teri Smith, an executive member of the Business Improvement Areas of British Columbia (BIABC) board.

“For many months, BIABC has joined the hospitality industry in encouraging government to provide restaurants and hospitality operators with more flexibility in how they access product, particularly during times of disruption. We are pleased to see government responding to those concerns.”

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Businesses say the new policy will also benefit their customers.

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“Formerly we were required to buy cases of six, and unfortunately that just ties up money for the next payroll, marketing your business, working in your community, and so it gives us a lot more freedom to activate our business fully,” Lewis Hart, owner of Laowai and Bagheera in Vancouver.

Darryl Lamb, manager of the Legacy Liquor Store in Vancouver, said this move will also allow for more choice.

“This allows our small independent restaurants to really free up a lot of capital, really free up their ability to offer something different, having every restaurant locked into the government stores with all of the selection of Weiser’s to Crown Royal, now all of a sudden they’re allowed to go to Legacy and get our three hundred whiskies,” he said.

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The government says the trial is not expected to affect revenue from liquor sales or any permanent jobs.

It will be re-assessed after the three-year program.

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