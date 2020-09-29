Saskatchewan election: Batoche

Send this page to someone via email

Summary

Saskatchewan Party MLA Delbert Kirsch seeks a fifth term in Batoche, the primary riding between Prince Albert and Saskatoon.

Boundaries

Batoche stretches northeast from Saskatoon’s outskirts, with a northern border at the North Saskatchewan River, and an eastern border just to the east of Kinistino.

Communities in Batoche include Wakaw, Cudworth, Birch Hills and Duck Lake.

Last Election

Kirsch defeated Saskatchewan NDP candidate Clay DeBray by over 2,300 votes. Turnout in the riding was 64.5 per cent.

History

Batoche has been held by Kirsch since it was created prior to the 2003 election.

Much of the riding was once part of the electoral district of Kinistino, which elected Saskatchewan progressive conservative candidates in 1982 and 1986, but NDP candidates in 1972, 1975, and 1991.

Candidates

NDP: LON BORGERSON

Educated at the University of Saskatchewan, Borgerson has been a teacher, principal, and a SUNTEP coordinator.

Served as the NDP MLA for Saskatchewan Rivers constituency from 2003 to 2007.

Having lived in the Batoche constituency for 30 years, Lon and his wife, Val, raised two kids and made their homes in the Davis, Red Deer Hill, and MacDowall areas.

Saskatchewan Party: DELBERT KIRSCH Incumbent

First elected as an MLA in 2003 and re-elected in 2007, 2011 and 2016.

Currently serves as deputy chair of committees and as a member of the standing committee on economy and as a member of the privileges house committee.

While a member of the opposition, Kirsch was the critic for forestry and deputy critic for northern affairs and industry and commerce.