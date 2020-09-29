Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Politics

Saskatchewan election: Meadow Lake

By David Giles Global News
The boundary of the Meadow Lake constituency in Saskatchewan.
The boundary of the Meadow Lake constituency in Saskatchewan. Elections Saskatchewan / Supplied

Summary

The Saskatchewan Party’s Jeremy Harrison is seeking a fourth term in Meadow Lake.

Boundaries

A rural riding to the northwest of Saskatoon, Meadow Lake mainly consists of communities surrounding lakes, including Chitek Lake, Turtle Lake, Loon Lake, and of course, Meadow Lake.

Last Election

Harrison defeated Saskatchewan NDP candidate Helen Ben by almost 3,000 votes. Turnout for the riding was 46.9 per cent.

History

Since 1981, Meadow Lake has always elected a candidate from the party forming government.

Candidates

NDP: HARMONIE KING

Trending Stories

Born and raised in Meadow Lake.

Story continues below advertisement

Harmonie is trained in crisis response, and holds numerous trauma informed certificates.

She is certified in suicide intervention strategies, mental health first aid, psychological first air and skills for psychological recovery.

Harmonie has a youth care worker diploma, and a bachelors of social work degree.

Saskatchewan Party: JEREMY HARRISON Incumbent

First elected as an MLA in 2007 and re-elected in 2011 and 2016.

Elected to parliament in the 2004 federal election as a Conservative. Defeated by his Liberal opponent in the 2006 federal election.

Currently serves as minister of trade and export development and minister of immigration and career training.

Has previously served as the minister of municipal affairs, minister of enterprise Saskatchewan, government house leader, the minister responsible for immigration, jobs, skills and training, minister of the economy, the minister responsible for the Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority, the minister responsible for the Global Transportation Hub, the minister responsible for Tourism Saskatchewan, Minister responsible for innovation, and minister responsible for trade.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Sask PoliticsDecision SaskatchewanSaskatchewan ElectionMeadow LakeSask ElectionSaskatchewan Election 2020Sask Election 2020Sk electionSK Election 2020Saskatchewan Election Meadow Lake
Flyers
More weekly flyers