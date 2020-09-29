Saskatchewan election: Meadow Lake

Send this page to someone via email

Summary

The Saskatchewan Party’s Jeremy Harrison is seeking a fourth term in Meadow Lake.

Boundaries

A rural riding to the northwest of Saskatoon, Meadow Lake mainly consists of communities surrounding lakes, including Chitek Lake, Turtle Lake, Loon Lake, and of course, Meadow Lake.

Last Election

Harrison defeated Saskatchewan NDP candidate Helen Ben by almost 3,000 votes. Turnout for the riding was 46.9 per cent.

History

Since 1981, Meadow Lake has always elected a candidate from the party forming government.

Candidates

NDP: HARMONIE KING

Born and raised in Meadow Lake.

Harmonie is trained in crisis response, and holds numerous trauma informed certificates.

She is certified in suicide intervention strategies, mental health first aid, psychological first air and skills for psychological recovery.

Harmonie has a youth care worker diploma, and a bachelors of social work degree.

Saskatchewan Party: JEREMY HARRISON Incumbent

First elected as an MLA in 2007 and re-elected in 2011 and 2016.

Elected to parliament in the 2004 federal election as a Conservative. Defeated by his Liberal opponent in the 2006 federal election.

Currently serves as minister of trade and export development and minister of immigration and career training.

Has previously served as the minister of municipal affairs, minister of enterprise Saskatchewan, government house leader, the minister responsible for immigration, jobs, skills and training, minister of the economy, the minister responsible for the Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority, the minister responsible for the Global Transportation Hub, the minister responsible for Tourism Saskatchewan, Minister responsible for innovation, and minister responsible for trade.