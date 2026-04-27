Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


6 comments

  1. T
    April 27, 2026 at 8:21 am

    Mark Carney has attended 28 of 96 question periods in his FIRST YEAR.
    See? I can cherry pick unfavorable statistics too…

  2. Anonymous
    April 27, 2026 at 8:03 am

    there was space for the workers before covid….and after not???how come

  3. Anonymous
    April 27, 2026 at 8:01 am

    We knew about carney going to Ford’s cottage but his home. followed by the Ukrainian ambassador??

  4. Anonymous
    April 27, 2026 at 7:57 am

    Be interesting to see what was discussed at the “home” meetings….meetings at his house???

  5. Anonymous
    April 27, 2026 at 7:52 am

    Dougie is our own, fat inept trump.

  6. Dee
    April 27, 2026 at 7:51 am

    Fords motto do as I say not as I do. Regardless, the only reason they started working from home was because of Covid, so oh well go back to the office 5 days a week if that’s where you were working before covid, unless you had a hybrid model of work when hired.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Doug Ford regularly worked from home after ordering civil servants back to office

By Isaac Callan & Colin D'Mello Global News
Posted April 27, 2026 6:00 am
3 min read
Click to play video: 'Ontario ends remote work for civil servants, orders full return to office in 2026'
Ontario ends remote work for civil servants, orders full return to office in 2026
RELATED: Ontario ends remote work for civil servants, orders full return to office in 2026 – Aug 14, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Ontario Premier Doug Ford regularly worked from home in January, even as civil servants were ordered back to the office five days per week.

A copy of the premier’s itinerary obtained by Global News using freedom of information laws shows that over five weeks from early January, Ford took many meetings at his house or virtually.

Beginning Jan. 6 this year, civil servants were told they must be back at the office full-time, a move Ford pushed as necessary to improve work quality and collaboration.

“I believe everyone’s more productive when they’re at work,” Ford said in August 2025. “How do you mentor someone over the phone? You can’t. You’ve got to look at them eye to eye or at the watercooler.”

Caroline Mulroney, the president of the treasury board, backed the sentiment, saying returning to work five days per week “represents the current workforce landscape” in Ontario.

Story continues below advertisement

Over the first month that civil servants were mandated back full-time, however, Ford regularly worked remotely.

On Jan. 14, for example, the premier headed to an event held by the Dairy Farmers of Ontario in downtown Toronto, where he took a “daily issues and media update” meeting over Microsoft Teams.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

By 11:30 a.m., Ford was back at his Etobicoke home for a briefing on the rollout of a new recycling contract in Ontario.

He then met with his housing minister over Microsoft Teams and spoke to the governor of Kansas online around 4:30 p.m. The rest of the day was marked as personal and private.

Dave Bulmer, the president of AMAPCEO, representing thousands of civil servants, said Ford had shown why civil servants should be able to work from home.

“I think he’s demonstrating exactly what my members did successfully for three and a half years, which was to work two out of five days from a remote location,” he told Global News.

“Even when you’re at the senior-most levels, there’s always an opportunity where virtual work and its flexibility will be useful to you. That, I think, transcends right to the premier.”

On Jan. 23, Ford appeared to work entirely from home, with staff travelling to Etobicoke to attend meetings.

Story continues below advertisement

At 9:30 a.m. he had a daily briefing followed by three meetings with Labour Minister David Piccini and various unions. His final meeting took place at 12 p.m. and the rest of his day was marked “private.”

A few days later, Prime Minister Mark Carney came to Ford’s home for a meeting, followed a few days later by the Ukrainian ambassador.

In total, between Jan. 6 and Feb. 5, Ford took meetings at his Etobicoke residence on nine days.

“I think he has reasons to do it — so do some of his employees,” Bulmer said of the premier’s remote work days. “I guess he sees the need for the balance and we’re supportive of that because it applies to everybody who’s a civil servant.”

The premier’s office told Global News Ford was working in his home riding because the legislature was not in session

“When the house isn’t sitting, the premier takes meetings in his home community, just like every other member of provincial parliament,” they wrote in a short statement.

The government delayed the return of the legislator by weeks at the start of the year, also shaving more than a month off the fall sitting.

Despite being told to head into work full-time, Bulmer said space constraints meant many civil servants are still actually at home.

Story continues below advertisement

“The reality for my members is that large portions of them are not back in the office four or five days a week because there’s not enough space,” he said.

“They’ve been given what is referred to as ad hoc approval to continue to work remotely or in hybrid fashion.”

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices