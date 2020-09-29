Saskatchewan election: Arm River

Send this page to someone via email

Summary

Arm River generally comprises the rural area between Saskatoon and Regina along Highway 11, along with the areas between Big Quill Lake and Last Mountain Lake. The largest communities in the riding are Elbow, Craik, Outlook, Davidson and Raymore.

Last Election

The Saskatchewan Party’s Greg Brkich defeated Saskatchewan NDP candidate Denise Leduc — 6,128 to 1,424. Turnout in the riding was 68.8 per cent.

History

Most of this area is part of the former riding of Arm River-Watrous, which elected Brkich in 2003, 2007 and 2011.

Prior to that, the historical riding of Arm River was held by Brkich in 1999, Liberal Harvey McLane in 1995, and Progressive Conservative Gerald Muirhead from 1978 to 1995.

Story continues below advertisement

Candidates

NDP: CAM GOFF

Born and raised in Saskatoon, graduated from the Kelsey Institute with a degree in renewable resources. Currently lives in Hanley.

Spent weekends and summers on the family farm northeast of Hanley. Started working his own land in 1975, and continues to work with his two brothers on a grain operation that grows mostly cereals and oilseeds on owned and rented land.

Owned the Shell station in Hanley from 2002-2015.

Married with three children.

Saskatchewan Party: DANA SKOROPAD

Background in agriculture after being involved with his family farm.

Also has a business and educational background, with experience in the real estate and insurance industries as a licenced general insurance agent.

Spent 20 years in the education sector as a teacher, career development consultant and administrator.

Dana, his wife Terrill and two children, Noah and Sol, live on the family farm five kilometres south of Chamberlain.

Story continues below advertisement

PC Party: Steve Forbes