Politics

Saskatchewan election: Saskatoon Willowgrove

By Tyler Marr Global News
The boundary of the Saskatoon Willowgrove constituency in Saskatchewan.
The boundary of the Saskatoon Willowgrove constituency in Saskatchewan. Elections Saskatchewan / Supplied

Summary

Saskatchewan Party candidate Ken Cheveldayoff seeks a fifth term in Saskatoon Willowgrove after winning four elections in Saskatoon Silver Springs.

Boundaries

The riding includes several neighbourhoods in Saskatoon’s north-east, such as Willowgrove, Brighton, and a chunk of Evergreen.

Last Election

Cheveldayoff defeated NDP candidate Tajinder Grewal by over 4,300 votes. Turnout was just under 59 per cent.

History

Saskatoon Willowgrove was first contested in the 2016 election. Prior, it was represented by portions of Saskatoon Silver Springs, which Cheveldayoff held from 2003 until a redraw of the ridings for the 2016 election. Prior to that, the northeastern area of the city was held by NDP MLAs since 1986.

Candidates

Saskatchewan Party: KEN CHEVELDAYOFF Incumbent

First elected in 2003 and re-elected in 2007, 2011 and 2016.

Minister of central services.

Previously held a number of ministerial roles including minister of Crown corporations, minister of enterprise, the minister responsible for SaskEnergy, minister responsible for trade and minister of First Nations and Métis relations.

He has a B.A. (Honours) in economics and political science and a masters of business administration.

Prior to being elected, he worked with Western Economic Diversification.

