Saskatchewan election: Melville-Saltcoats

Summary

Melville-Saltcoats is a rural riding on Saskatchewan’s eastern border. Warren Kaeding seeks re-election for the Saskatchewan Party.

Boundaries

The riding is bordered by the Qu’Appelle River to the south, Melville to the west, and southern edge of Yorkton to the north.

The largest communities in the riding, not surprisingly, are Melville and Saltcoats, but also include Langenburg, Esterhazy and Churchbridge.

Last Election

Kaeding defeated Saskatchewan NDP candidate Lenard Dales by over 3,600 votes. Turnout in the riding was 60 per cent.

History

The riding had been held by Bob Bjornerud since it was created prior to the 2003 election from the districts of Melville and Saltcoats. Prior to that, Saltcoats had been a bellwether riding between 1964 and 1995 before electing Bjornerud, who was a Liberal MLA before defecting to the new Saskatchewan Party in 1997.

Candidates

NDP: BONNIE GALENZOSKI

Galenzoski was raised on a farm in rural Saskatchewan and has spent most of her life living in rural communities.

She completed a bachelor of science in geography and has worked at the Ministry of Environment, the Ministry of Agriculture and Elections Saskatchewan.

Galenzoski has been employed for the last four years with Saskatchewan Crop Insurance Corporation in Melville.

Bonnie and her partner spend their time between Yorkton and his family farm. She has two children.

Galenzowski was convicted for impaired driving in 1982. The Saskatchewan NDP said it was providing full disclosure on previous criminal convictions for any candidate.

Saskatchewan Party: WARREN KAEDING Incumbent

Minister responsible for rural and remote health as well as minister responsible for seniors.

Previously was minister of government relations and minister of First Nations, Metis and northern affairs.

Served as the executive director for the Sask Farm Stewardship Association, advisor to the Agriculture Development Fund, crop inspector with Maxcor Ventures, and business development representative for Input Capital. Chair of the local economic development board, elder in his local church and an official with local minor hockey and baseball.

