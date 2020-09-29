Menu

Politics

Saskatchewan election: Saskatoon Stonebridge-Dakota

By Tyler Marr Global News
The boundary of the Saskatoon Stonebridge-Dakota constituency in Saskatchewan.
The boundary of the Saskatoon Stonebridge-Dakota constituency in Saskatchewan. Elections Saskatchewan / Supplied

Summary

Saskatchewan Party candidate Bronwyn Eyre seeks a second term in the riding of Saskatoon Stonebridge-Dakota.

Boundaries

An urban/rural mixed riding, Saskatoon Stonebridge-Dakota represents Saskatoon’s Stonebridge and The Willows neighbourhoods, the rural communities of Dundurn, Clavet, Bradwell and Elstow, and the Whitecap-Dakota First Nation.

Last Election

Eyre defeated Saskatchewan NDP candidate Steve Jimbo by over 4,200 votes. Turnout was 61 per cent.

History

Much of the riding is part of the old Saskatoon Southeast riding, which has voted for Saskatchewan Party candidates since 2003.

Candidates

Saskatchewan Party: BRONWYN EYRE Incumbent

Minister of energy and resources and the minister responsible for SaskWater and SaskEnergy.

Previously served as minister of education, minister of advanced education and the minister responsible for the status of women.

Former Ward 7 Saskatoon School Board trustee.

Previously employed as a broadcaster at NewsTalk 650 and as a StarPhoenix columnist.

She attended McGill University and the University of Saskatchewan and speaks French, German, and Italian.

