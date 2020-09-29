Saskatchewan election: Saskatoon Stonebridge-Dakota

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Summary

Saskatchewan Party candidate Bronwyn Eyre seeks a second term in the riding of Saskatoon Stonebridge-Dakota.

Boundaries

An urban/rural mixed riding, Saskatoon Stonebridge-Dakota represents Saskatoon’s Stonebridge and The Willows neighbourhoods, the rural communities of Dundurn, Clavet, Bradwell and Elstow, and the Whitecap-Dakota First Nation.

Last Election

Eyre defeated Saskatchewan NDP candidate Steve Jimbo by over 4,200 votes. Turnout was 61 per cent.

History

Much of the riding is part of the old Saskatoon Southeast riding, which has voted for Saskatchewan Party candidates since 2003.

Candidates

Saskatchewan Party: BRONWYN EYRE Incumbent

Story continues below advertisement

Minister of energy and resources and the minister responsible for SaskWater and SaskEnergy.

Previously served as minister of education, minister of advanced education and the minister responsible for the status of women.

Former Ward 7 Saskatoon School Board trustee.

Previously employed as a broadcaster at NewsTalk 650 and as a StarPhoenix columnist.

She attended McGill University and the University of Saskatchewan and speaks French, German, and Italian.