Saskatchewan election: Saskatoon Churchill-Wildwood

Summary

Saskatchewan Party candidate Lisa Lambert seeks re-election in Saskatoon Churchill-Wildwood.

Boundaries

Saskatoon Churchill-Wildwood is bordered on the north side by 8th Street East, on the east side by Boychuk Drive and on the west by McKinnon Avenue South. The boundary on the south heads east along Isabella Street East from the intersection of McKinnon Avenue South to Louise Avenue, then down to Louise Street and west to Arlington Avenue, north to Taylor Street East, east to McKercher Drive, then west along Heritage Crescent to Boychuk Drive.

Last Election

Lambert won Saskatoon Churchill-Wildwood by 883 votes over Saskatchewan NDP candidate Tanya Dunn-Pierce. Turnout was 60 per cent.

History

Saskatoon Churchill-Wildwood is primarily made up of the former Saskatoon Greystone riding – 77.5 per cent. Former Saskatchewan Liberal leader Linda Haverstock held the riding from 1991 to 1999.

Candidates

NDP: DAVE McGRANE

McGrane is a well-known professor of political studies at St. Thomas More College and the University of Saskatchewan.

Authored or co-authored over 30 academic publications and served as president of the Prairie Political Science Association.

Has been an election analyst for Global News in Saskatchewan provincial elections and federal elections.

Volunteered with many community organizations such as the Saskatchewan Young Professionals and Entrepreneurs, Saskatoon Open Door Society, Felix Le Chat Childcare Center and the Saskatoon environmental advisory committee.

Saskatchewan Party: LISA LAMBERT Incumbent

As deputy whip, Lambert is a member of the house services committee, the public accounts committee, and the Crown and central agencies committee. She is also a board member of Wanuskewin Heritage Park.

Involved in the community association, director of Saskatoon Friendship Inn board, and a door-to-door canvassing volunteer for the Heart and Stroke Foundation and the Canadian Cancer Society.

She spent over 30 years working at CTV Saskatoon and was president of the CTV Staff Association for many years.

Green: GILLIAN WALKER