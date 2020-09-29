Saskatchewan election: Cannington

Send this page to someone via email

Summary

A new MLA will be elected in the riding after Dan D’Autremont announced in 2018 he would not be running in the 2020 election. D’Autremont was the last founding member of the Saskatchewan Party still serving in the legislature.

Boundaries

The southeastern-most riding in Saskatchewan, the district is roughly bordered by Fillmore and Wawota to the north, and roughly Lampman and Frobisher to the west.

Last Election

The Saskatchewan Party’s Dan D’Autremont defeated the Saskatchewan NDP candidate Nathaniel Cole by over 5,700 votes. Turnout in the riding was 63.7 per cent.

History

The riding was established prior to the 1975 election and since then has only been held by two people — Saskatchewan Progressive Conservative MLA Eric Berntson from 1975 to 1991, and D’Autremont since.

Story continues below advertisement

The NDP has never received more than 29 per cent of the vote in Cannington.

Candidates

Saskatchewan Party: DARYL HARRISON

Has worked in the oil industry for over 30 years in various roles including his current role as an account manager with Baker Hughes General Electric.

He is a councillor for the local rural municipality, the director for Zone 1 of the Saskatchewan Stock Grower’s Association, a member of the Lions Club, a volunteer firefighter and a cattle rancher.

Previously he was a school division trustee for the Souris-Moose Mountain and the Southeast School divisions.

Harrison and his wife Cheryl live in the constituency and have six children and three grandchildren.