Saskatchewan election: Regina Wascana Plains

Summary

Regina Wascana Plains is an urban riding located in the southeast portion of Regina. Saskatchewan Party MLA Christine Tell seeks re-election in this riding.

Boundaries

Regina Wascana Plains stretches from the Qu’Appelle River in the north to just past Kronau Creek, on Highway 33, before the hamlet of Kronau. The neighbourhood of Arcola East in Regina is in this riding as is the town of White City.

Last Election

Tell defeated the Saskatchewan NDP candidate, Kaytlyn Criddle, by over 3,400 votes. Turnout in the riding was 64.4 per cent.

History

Saskatchewan Party MLA Christine Tell has held her seat since 2007. Prior to that election, NDP MLA Doreen Hamilton was in office from 1991-2007. The riding was originally created for the 1967 election as Regina South East. The constituency was redrawn and called Regina Wascana in 1971.

Candidates

NDP: MIKE SINCLAIR

Has worked in the community for 18 years as a faith leader.

Mike’s volunteer involvement has included chairing a rural food bank and developing a police chaplaincy program.

Champions social and economic justice.

Married and the father of three children.

Saskatchewan Party: CHRISTINE TELL​ Incumbent

First elected in 2007 and re-elected in 2011 and 2016.

Minister responsible for corrections and policing and the minister responsible for the Saskatchewan Gaming Corporation.

Former police officer. In 2007, Tell was elected president of the Regina Police Association and was the first woman in Canada to lead a major police association.

Also served as minister of government services, the minister responsible for Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority, and minister of tourism, parks, culture and sport.

Independent: NESTOR MRYGLOD