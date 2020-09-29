Saskatchewan election: Saskatoon Centre

Send this page to someone via email

Summary

Made up of downtown Saskatoon and parts of Caswell Hill, Riversdale, Pleasant Hill and Mount Royal, Saskatoon Centre will soon have a rookie MLA.

Boundaries

Rectangular in shape, Saskatoon Centre is bordered on the west side by Circle Drive and on the east side by the South Saskatchewan River. The northern boundary runs east from 33rd Street West and Circle Drive to Avenue H North, South to 32nd Street West, east to Idylwyld Drive North, south to 24th Street East, and then east to the river. The southern boundary runs west along Spadina Crescent West to Avenue F South, north to 19th Street West, west to Avenue I South, north to 20th Street West, and then west to Circle Drive.

Last Election

The Saskatchewan NDP’s David Forbes took the riding over the Saskatchewan Party’s Brad Hoffmann by 1,058 votes. Turnout was 42 per cent.

Story continues below advertisement

History

Forbes announced his retirement in August 2018 and that he would not run in the 2020 election. He’s held the riding since a byelection in 2001 when the constituency was known as Saskatoon Idylwyld. The seat has been held by the NDP, either as Saskatoon Centre or Saskatoon Idylwyld, in every election since 1975 with the exception of 1982 when Progressive Conservative Jack Sandberg was elected.

Candidates

NDP: BETTY NIPPI-ALBRIGHT

Is a Saulteaux and Cree mother and grandmother.

She is the first generation in her family to become a university graduate, having attained her master’s degree in political studies and an honours degree in Aboriginal public administration.

Has worked in the constituency for over 20 years as a community developer and primary health facilitator.

She has served on boards and committees at the regional, provincial, and national levels and volunteered for the United Way of Saskatoon, Saskatoon Heart & Stroke Foundation, Diabetes Canada, and YWCA.

Saskatchewan Party: KIM GROFF

Grew up in small-town Saskatchewan and has lived in Saskatoon for the past 35 years.

Story continues below advertisement

Groff and his wife, Valarie, have two grown, married daughters who also reside in Saskatoon.

Studied at the Saskatchewan Technical Institute (now Saskatchewan Polytechnic) and also Edwards School of Business at the University of Saskatchewan.

He has had a long business career in the fields of sales, human resources and business finance.

Currently owns a successful small business.