Saskatchewan election: Cut Knife-Turtleford

Summary

A new MLA will be elected after Larry Doke announced he would not seek a third term. Cut Knife-Turtleford is one of the many rural ridings that has been a stronghold for the Saskatchewan Party in recent elections.

Boundaries

Cut Knife-Turtleford generally encompasses the area between the Battlefords and the Alberta/Saskatchewan border, stretching as far north as Turtleford (but excluding Lloydminster) and as far south as Unity and Wilkie.

Last Election

The Saskatchewan Party’s Larry Doke defeated Saskatchewan NDP candidate Danica Lorer by over 4,700 votes. Turnout in the riding was 58.5 per cent.

History

The riding has been held by the Saskatchewan Party since it was created prior to the 2003 election.

Prior to that, most of the riding was in Battleford-Cut Knife, which elected the Saskatchewan Party in 1999 and the NDP in 1995.

Before that, the area was split between the ridings of Cut Knife-Lloydminster and Turtleford, both of which tended to be bellwether seats.

Candidates

NDP: MATT FEDLER

Fedler is a Métis activist and a member of the Indigenous New Democrats of Saskatchewan.

Has years of experience as an activist and organizer in Indigenous and rural communities across Saskatchewan.

Is a former mixed martial arts fighter and wrestler, wrestling coach, and has worked with the Canadian Mental Health Association.

Saskatchewan Party: RYAN DOMOTOR

He is currently the chief administrative officer for the R.M. of Mervin, and has served in this capacity for the 26 years.

Previously served as a town councillor and deputy mayor for the Town of Turtleford for a period of 12 years.

Ryan and his wife Noella have lived in Turtleford for 26 years and have two adult children.

