Saskatchewan election: Canora-Pelly

Send this page to someone via email

Summary

Terry Dennis of the Saskatchewan Party seeks re-election in Canora-Pelly.

Boundaries

Located on Saskatchewan’s eastern border, Canora-Pelly stretches as far north as Mann Lake, as far south as Yorkton (but does not include the city) and as far west as the village of Buchanan.

The largest communities are Canora, Kamsack, Sturgis, Preeceville and Springside.

Last Election

Dennis defeated NDP candidate Theresa Wilson by over 2,900 votes. Turnout in the riding was 57.2 per cent.

History

The riding was established prior to the 1995 election, and Ken Krawetz — who was first elected as a liberal in 1995 before helping to found the Saskatchewan Party in 1997 — was the only MLA elected in the riding until he retired from politics ahead of the 2016 election.

Story continues below advertisement

Prior to that, the ridings of Canora and Pelly had been swing seats in the five elections from 1975 to 1991, both voting for the party forming government each time.

Candidates

NDP: STACEY STRYKOWSKI

Grew up in the Usherville area.

Currently a member of Preeceville’s town council and volunteers her time as a champion for healthcare services in her community.

A founding member of her community’s health action committee.

Works for The Co-Operators insurance company.

Strykowski and her husband, Jonathan, reside in Preeceville with their two young children, Emerson and Jackson.

Saskatchewan Party: TERRY DENNIS Incumbent

Terry Dennis is the co-owner of Dennis Foods in Canora.

Former mayor of Canora.

Has been involved in the community as a volunteer with the Canora Health Foundation, member of the SaskTel board of directors, and various coaching and executive positions with Canora Minor Sports.

Currently serves as a member of the standing committee on Crown and central agencies.

Story continues below advertisement

Convicted of impaired driving in 1979 and 2001 – the last conviction was while he was mayor of Canora. He was re-elected as mayor after that conviction.