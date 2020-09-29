Saskatchewan election: Regina Rochdale

Send this page to someone via email

Summary

The Saskatchewan Party’s Lori Carr seeks re-election in Regina Rochdale.

Boundaries

The riding includes the Regina neighbourhoods of Twin Lakes, Lakeridge and Argyle Park. It stretches from Armour Road in the north to south of Fairways West and Wascana Creek, then west from Pinkie Road to Albert Street in the east.

Last Election

Carr defeated Saskatchewan NDP candidate Brett Esty by almost 2,200 votes. Turnout in the riding was 61.2 per cent.

History

Regina Rochdale was one of three new ridings created for the 2016 general election.

Candidates

NDP: BRETT ESTEY​

Brett works as a civil servant and has previously worked with the Canadian Cancer Society.

Coached football at Winston Knoll, and has been very active with the Saskatchewan Youth Parliament.

Saskatchewan Party: LAURA ROSS​ Incumbent

First elected in 2007 in Regina Qu’Appelle and re-elected in 2011 and 2016.

Currently serves as a member of the caucus management committee.

For more than twenty years, she was a licensed realtor in Regina specializing in residential properties. Prior to her career as a realtor, she operated her own catering company and farmed with her husband Terry.

Served a term as the minister of government services and previously served on the standing committee on intergovernmental affairs and justice and the board of internal economy.

Is a founding member in the Saskatchewan chapter of Equal Voice and was also involved in the development of Regina’s first Habitat for Humanity Women’s Build project in 2011.