Saskatchewan election: Carrot River Valley

Send this page to someone via email

Summary

One of the northern-most rural ridings in the province, Saskatchewan MLA Fred Bradshaw seeks a fourth term in Carrot River Valley.

Boundaries

Located on Saskatchewan’s eastern border, the riding is bordered to the west by Nipawin and Tisdale. The only other major communities in the riding are Carrot River and Hudson Bay.

Last Election

Bradshaw defeated Saskatchewan NDP candidate Sandy Ewen by over 3,600 votes. Turnout in the riding was 56.4 per cent.

History

The riding has been won by the Saskatchewan Party in every election since 1999, usually by wide margins, but was held by the NDP/CCF for all but nine years from 1952 to 1995.

Story continues below advertisement

Candidates

NDP: ROD McCORRISTON

Born and raised in Tisdale.

Spent over twenty years with the department of highways and transportation helping to coordinate highway maintenance in the Carrot River Valley constituency and across Saskatchewan.

Served as the director of labour relations for the Saskatchewan government and general employees union.

McCorriston was convicted of impaired driving in 1980. The Saskatchewan NDP said it was providing full disclosure on previous criminal convictions for any candidate.

Saskatchewan Party: FRED BRADSHAW Incumbent

Fred Bradshaw was first elected in 2007 and re-elected in 2011 and 2016.

Prior to provincial politics, Bradshaw was a member of Carrot River town council, the fire department, Pasquia Park board and Arborfield Dehy board.

Is currently the legislative secretary to the minister of environment (forest management), member of the caucus red tape committee, member of the Sask Builds committee and member of the government operations committee. He is also the chair of the standing committee on Crown and central agencies.