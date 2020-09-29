Saskatchewan election: Regina Pasqua

Send this page to someone via email

Summary

The Saskatchewan Party’s Muhammad Fiaz seeks re-election in Regina Pasqua.

Boundaries

The riding includes the Regina neighbourhood of Albert Park. It stretches from Dewdney Avenue in the north to Koester Road in the south. It also goes west from Campbell Street to Albert Street in the east.

Last Election

Fiaz defeated Saskatchewan NDP candidate Heather McIntyre by 275 votes in one of the closest races in 2016. Turnout in the riding was 58 per cent.

History

Regina Pasqua was one of three new ridings created for the 2016 general election.

Candidates

NDP: BHAJAN BRAR

Worked as a senior electrical engineer, a journey-person electrician, and a power engineer.

Has volunteered his efforts to fundraise for various disaster relief efforts as well as volunteering his time at the Food Bank and with Canadian Blood Services.

Bhajan was born and raised in Punjab, India, and remains an active member of Regina’s Sikh community, where he volunteers at the Aid Station for the Queen City Marathon every year.

Brar was convicted of dangerous driving causing bodily harm in 2011. The Saskatchewan NDP said it was providing full disclosure on previous criminal convictions for any candidate.

Saskatchewan Party: MUHAMMAD FIAZ​ Incumbent

Currently serves as a member of the standing committee on human services.

Previously worked as a road safety consultant for SGI.

Fiaz and his family immigrated to Toronto in 1995 where they established a jewelry business.

Has become an active member of his community since moving to Saskatchewan in 2008. He volunteers his time with Humanity First and also coaches in the South Regina Community Soccer Program.

Muhammad and his wife Attia have three young boys.

PC Party: HARRY FRANK