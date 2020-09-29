Saskatchewan election: Prince Albert Northcote

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan NDP incumbent Nicole Rancourt seeks re-election in Prince Albert Northcote.

Boundaries

This is the second of two ridings in the city of Prince Albert. Prince Albert Northcote encompasses the city north of the following southern boundary: west along Highway 302 from the city limits to 2nd Avenue West, south to 26th Street West, west to 6th Avenue West, south to 28th Street West and then west to 16th Avenue West and then south to the city limits.

Last Election

Rancourt defeated Saskatchewan Party incumbent Victoria Jurgens by 232 votes in one of the closed races in the province. Turnout in the riding was 42.5 per cent.

History

The riding, created in 1991, was held by the NDP until the 2011 election. Former cabinet minister Eldon Lautermilch held the seat until 2007 when he opted not to run again. Darcy Farber held the seat for one term (2007-11) until he was defeated by Jurgens in 2011.

Candidates

NDP: NICOLE RANCOURT Incumbent

Has a business administration certificate from SIAST and a bachelor’s degree in social work from the University of Regina.

Before entering politics, Rancourt was a registered social worker and worked at Prince Albert mental health outpatient for the Prince Albert Parkland Health Region.

Was awarded the ‘rebel with a cause’ award from the Elizabeth Fry Society for the work she has done with incarcerated women.

She is a member of the Saskatchewan Association of Social Workers, and is actively involved in her local association. She is the former chairperson of the Citizen’s Advisory Committee for Saskatchewan Penitentiary and Prince Albert Parole. She is a member of the Prince Albert Council of Women.

Rancourt has a son and daughter, a step-son and step-daughter, and four grandsons.

Saskatchewan Party: ALANA ROSS

Currently employed in the province’s health care sector where she has had various roles working as a frontline nurse, unit union rep, on the management team and as a post-secondary instructor.

Also served as president of the Saskatchewan Party for Prince Albert Northcote since 2011.

Has three grown children, one grandchild, and resides in Prince Albert Northcote.

Green: SARAH KRAYNICK