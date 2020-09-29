Saskatchewan election: Saskatoon Eastview

Send this page to someone via email

Summary

Saskatoon Eastview, which includes Eastview, Lakeview, Nutana Park, Adelaide/Churchill and Avalon, currently does not have a sitting MLA as Corey Tochor resigned and won his seat running as a Conservative federally.

Boundaries

Saskatoon Eastview is bordered by Circle Drive on the south and east sides and Lorne Avenue on the west edge. The north border runs east along Adelaide Street East to Eastlake Avenue, north to Taylor Street East, east to McKinnon Avenue South, south to Isabella Street East, east to Louise Avenue then south to Louise Street, east to Arlington Avenue, north to Taylor Street East and then west to Circle Drive.

Last Election

Tochor took the riding by 942 votes over Saskatchewan NDP candidate Jesse Todd. Turnout was 61 per cent.

History

Former NDP cabinet minister Judy Junor held the riding from 1999-2011 after winning the seat in a byelection when Bob Pringle, also from the NDP, resigned the seat after first winning it in 1988.

Candidates

NDP: MATT LOVE

Love is a teacher who has worked in Saskatoon Eastview for a decade.

His unique program at Aden Bowman Collegiate focuses on social justice and anti-racist education, providing his students with opportunities to become involved in their communities.

Saskatchewan Party: DARYL COOPER

Cooper recently retired from a 38-year career in the financial sector.

He grew up on a family farm near Saskatoon and spent many years as a farmhand and labourer before moving into finance.

He worked as a bank teller, executive and was also a business owner.

Cooper has five grown children and one grandchild.

Green: JAN NORRIS

