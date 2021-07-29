Menu

Canada

Nova Scotia election: A look at the 55 ridings, and the candidates running in them

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted July 29, 2021 10:15 pm
Click to play video: 'Nova Scotia party leaders square off in first leaders debate of campaign' Nova Scotia party leaders square off in first leaders debate of campaign
Iain Rankin, Tim Houston and Gary Burrill took to the stage and answered questions for 90 minutes on topics including health care, affordability and the environment. The debate was hosted by CBC.

Nova Scotians are headed to the polls on Aug. 17, for the province’s 41st general election. Global News has complete coverage –- from the major issues facing voters, down to the promises made by the parties.

Read more: Keeping track of the N.S. election and promises from main party leaders

Here is a full list of the 55 ridings in the provincial election, with all the information you need to know.

Find out who the incumbent candidate is, what the voting history and demographics of the district are, and how the new electoral boundaries in this election may have affected each riding.

  1. Annapolis
  2. Antigonish
  3. Argyle
  4. Bedford Basin
  5. Bedford South
  6. Cape Breton Centre-Whitney Pier
  7. Cape Breton East
  8. Chester-St. Margaret’s
  9. Clare
  10. Clayton Park West
  11. Colchester-Musquodoboit Valley
  12. Colchester North
  13. Cole Harbour
  14. Cole Harbour-Dartmouth
  15. Cumberland North
  16. Cumberland South
  17. Dartmouth East
  18. Dartmouth North
  19. Dartmouth South
  20. Digby-Annapolis
  21. Eastern Passage
  22. Eastern Shore
  23. Fairview-Clayton Park
  24. Glace Bay-Dominion
  25. Guysborourgh-Tracadie
  26. Halifax Armdale
  27. Halifax Atlantic
  28. Halifax Chebucto
  29. Halifax Citadel-Sable Island
  30. Halifax Needham
  31. Hammonds Plains-Lucasville
  32. Hants East
  33. Hants West
  34. Inverness
  35. Kings North
  36. Kings South
  37. Kings West
  38. Lunenburg
  39. Lunenburg West
  40. Northside Westmount
  41. Pictou Centre
  42. Pictou East
  43. Pictou West
  44. Preston
  45. Queens
  46. Richmond
  47. Sackville-Cobequid
  48. Sackville-Uniacke
  49. Shelburne
  50. Sydney-Membertou
  51. Timberlea-Prospect
  52. Truro-Bible Hill-Millbrook-Salmon River
  53. Victoria-The Lakes
  54. Waverley-Fall River-Beaver Bank
  55. Yarmouth
