Nova Scotia election: A look at the 55 ridings, and the candidates running in them

Nova Scotians are headed to the polls on Aug. 17, for the province’s 41st general election. Global News has complete coverage –- from the major issues facing voters, down to the promises made by the parties.
Here is a full list of the 55 ridings in the provincial election, with all the information you need to know.
Find out who the incumbent candidate is, what the voting history and demographics of the district are, and how the new electoral boundaries in this election may have affected each riding.
- Annapolis
- Antigonish
- Argyle
- Bedford Basin
- Bedford South
- Cape Breton Centre-Whitney Pier
- Cape Breton East
- Chester-St. Margaret’s
- Clare
- Clayton Park West
- Colchester-Musquodoboit Valley
- Colchester North
- Cole Harbour
- Cole Harbour-Dartmouth
- Cumberland North
- Cumberland South
- Dartmouth East
- Dartmouth North
- Dartmouth South
- Digby-Annapolis
- Eastern Passage
- Eastern Shore
- Fairview-Clayton Park
- Glace Bay-Dominion
- Guysborourgh-Tracadie
- Halifax Armdale
- Halifax Atlantic
- Halifax Chebucto
- Halifax Citadel-Sable Island
- Halifax Needham
- Hammonds Plains-Lucasville
- Hants East
- Hants West
- Inverness
- Kings North
- Kings South
- Kings West
- Lunenburg
- Lunenburg West
- Northside Westmount
- Pictou Centre
- Pictou East
- Pictou West
- Preston
- Queens
- Richmond
- Sackville-Cobequid
- Sackville-Uniacke
- Shelburne
- Sydney-Membertou
- Timberlea-Prospect
- Truro-Bible Hill-Millbrook-Salmon River
- Victoria-The Lakes
- Waverley-Fall River-Beaver Bank
- Yarmouth
