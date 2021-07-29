Nova Scotia Election: Halifax Chebucto

Send this page to someone via email

The current MLA for this district is Gary Burrill, the leader of the provincial NDP.

Riding background

Halifax Chebucto covers the central and western edge of the Halifax peninsula.

The riding is predominantly residential and includes the busy retail district on Quinpool Road.

Candidates

Liberal: Jackie Kinley

Has a background in medicine and is currently a psychiatrist and an associate professor at Dalhousie University’s department of psychiatry

Worked for sexual assault services and served on some boards, including Stepping Stone, Doctors Nova Scotia and the Canadian Mental Health Association

Progressive Conservative: John Wesley Chisholm

Has a background in music, business, government and television

Has created TV series and specials for National Geographic and Discovery Channels

NDP: Gary Burrill (incumbent)

Leader of the provincial NDP, after he won in 2016 without a seat in the legislature and opted against running in a byelection, then later took the MLA seat

Green: Lily Barraclough

A graduate student and researcher at Dalhousie University’s School for Resource and Environmental Studies

Has been involved in environmental, climate and LGBTQ+ activism from a young age

Policy convener for the Green Party of Nova Scotia, and has held a variety of roles within the party, both provincially and federally

Independent:

History

Prior to Joachim Stroink’s stint between 2013 and 2017, the riding was an NDP stronghold dating back to the 1980s, with one exception – the Liberals won the riding in 1993. It was held by former NDP Leader Alexa McDonough throughout the 1980s.

Advertisement