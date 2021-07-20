Promises, promises: Keeping track of what the N.S. party leaders say they’ll do

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotians are heading to the polls on Aug. 17 in the province’s 41st general election.

Summer elections are rare, and this one is especially different due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Check back, as Global News keeps a tally of the major parties’ promises as the campaign rolls on.

Liberals

July 19

Liberal Leader Iain Rankin said a re-elected Liberal government would invest $45 million over five years to renew a program that encourages businesses to invest in clean technology.

Rankin said the Sustainable Innovation Rebate Program will provide a 25 per cent rebate for the creation of innovative solutions and green technology.

Progressive Conservatives

July 19

Progressive Conservative Leader Tim Houston started day three of the Nova Scotia election campaign by saying it’s often quicker to order a pizza in the province than to receive ambulance services.

Houston told a news conference a PC government would consider increasing the emergency services budget once it sees data on call volumes and staffing levels.

NDP

July 18

NDP Leader Gary Burrill took to the podium to launch the party’s 10-year plan for the province that would include permanent rent control and paid sick days, as the province entered the second day of the election campaign.

Burrill released the so-called “vision document” outlining the party’s plan for Nova Scotia in the event of a New Democrat victory.

A traditional platform will be released in the coming days, he said.

July 19

Burrill said an NDP government would permanently eliminate ambulance fees for all Nova Scotians.

Het met with Danica Pettipas, who was shocked when she received four ambulance bills for travel between the Halifax Infirmary, the COVID-19 unit and a recovery hospital during her illness with COVID-19. She said two COVID-related ambulance fees were waived, but two did not qualify to be dropped.

