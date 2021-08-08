Menu

Politics

Tories pledge tax credit for adopted dogs from shelter, part of health-care platform

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 8, 2021 10:46 am
The election is less than two weeks away now, and some voters are still deciding on who they'll cast their ballot for.

Nova Scotia’s Progressive Conservatives are promising a $500 tax credit for people who adopt a dog from a recognized shelter if the party is elected to govern on Aug. 17.

PC Leader Tim Houston says dogs provide mental and physical health benefits and the tax incentive will encourage people to develop healthy routines after a difficult COVID-19 pandemic.

Read more: N.S. election: Advance polls begin, online write-in ballot application deadline looms

He says the tax credit for adopted dogs is a small but important piece of his health-focused platform, which pledges more doctors, more timely mental health supports and a commitment to long-term care.

Houston says he has two rescue dogs – Nash and Winnie – and knows the value they provide to mental and physical health.

He says they also provide companionship, especially for older adults during and after extended periods of isolation.

Animal advocate Tracy Jessiman says the tax credit signals Houston’s commitment to building a more thoughtful and compassionate province.

She says dogs from adoption agencies may have had a deceased owner or suffered from abuse or neglect.

Sale of Owls Head to a U.S. developer becomes a major election issue

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 8, 2021.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
