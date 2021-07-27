SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

Nova Scotia Liberals announce health-care platform that builds on spring budget

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 27, 2021 3:38 pm
Nova Scotia Liberal Leader Iain Rankin makes a health-care promise during the election campaign on July 27, 2021. View image in full screen
Nova Scotia Liberal Leader Iain Rankin makes a health-care promise during the election campaign on July 27, 2021. Jesse Thomas/Global News

Nova Scotia’s Liberal leader has released the party’s health-care platform, promising an added $131 million to bolster the system.

Iain Rankin says targeted investments in such areas as physician and nursing recruitment, virtual care and mental health will build on the nearly $400 million earmarked for health care in the Liberals’ 2021-22 budget tabled in March.

Read more: Keeping track of the N.S. election and promises from main party leaders

Rankin says the plan will see the existing budget for physician recruitment doubled to $5 million in order to establish a new office to help recruit doctors from around the world, along with just over $4 million over three years to create 270 new seats to train licensed practical nurses at the Nova Scotia Community College.

Trending Stories

Another $6 million will be used to expand virtual care in order to give people who are currently waiting for a family doctor access to care.

Click to play video: 'Decision NS: Tom Urbaniak discusses the campaign trail' Decision NS: Tom Urbaniak discusses the campaign trail
Decision NS: Tom Urbaniak discusses the campaign trail

To help increase access to mental health services, Rankin says $4 million will be spent annually to launch eight new mental health walk-in clinics in areas of the province with the greatest need and with close access to regional hospitals that can provide further treatment as needed.

Before the election call, the Liberals announced $96.5 million to create new long-term care beds and to renovate existing facilities.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 27, 2021.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
