Health care, affordability and the economy are the priorities in N.B. throne speech

Health care and new export markets outside the U.S. are among the priorities in the New Brunswick government’s throne speech.
Lt.-Gov. Louise Imbeault read the speech on behalf of the government as the legislature opened in Fredericton today.
It says health care, affordability and growing the economy are priority areas for the coming year.
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The speech says the opening of 30 new collaborative care clinics are ahead of schedule and will be completed by the end of 2027.
The province says it will name a mental health advocate and will launch a health and long-term care workforce strategy.
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It’s also creating a diversification plan to find high-potential markets outside the U.S. and providing more money for new housing infrastructure.
“We are focused on delivering results, like improving access to health care close to home and making life more affordable,” Premier Susan Holt said in a statement.
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