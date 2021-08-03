SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Nova Scotia Liberals release environmental platform with new land protection target

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 3, 2021 1:13 pm
Click to play video: 'Decision NS: Halfway through the campaign trail' Decision NS: Halfway through the campaign trail
Cape Breton University political scientist Tom Urbaniak joins Global News Morning to provide insight on the campaign trail, including how last year’s leaders debate may impact the polls.

Nova Scotia’s Liberal party today released its environmental platform, which highlights previously set targets for greenhouse gas reduction along with a new promise to increase protected land in the province.

Much of the $173 million in promised spending over four years has already been set out as part of government policy or was announced before the Aug. 17 election was called.

Read more: N.S. election: Liberals only commit to reviewing weak powers of information czar

Party leader Iain Rankin says the centrepiece of the Liberal plan is the commitment made before the election to reduce greenhouse gas levels to 53 per cent below 2005 levels by 2030 and to reach net zero emissions by 2050.

Trending Stories

Rankin says key to that goal is a promise to get the province off coal-fired electrical generation by 2030, while having 80 per cent of the province’s energy come from renewable sources by that time.

Story continues below advertisement

He also announced a new land protection target of 17 per cent of the province’s land – up from the current 14 per cent.

Rankin says reaching the goal would protect about half of Crown-owned land, adding that the general target date for doing so is 2030.

Click to play video: 'N.S. election debate gets low online engagement' N.S. election debate gets low online engagement
N.S. election debate gets low online engagement
© 2021 The Canadian Press
Nova Scotia Election tagNova Scotia Liberal Party tagNova Scotia Votes tagNova Scotia Election 2021 tagNova Scotia Election Promises tagNS Votes tagNova Scotia Liberal Party promises tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers