Global News nominated for seven 2022 RTDNA Canada East Region awards

Global News has been nominated for seven RTDNA Canada East Region awards for excellence in digital and broadcast journalism.

RTDNA Canada Awards honour the best journalists, programs, stations and newsgathering organizations in audio, digital and video.

Nominations for Global News include TV Newscast (Small/Medium Market) for the commemoration of the one-year mark since the Nova Scotia mass shooting. Best Podcast for 13 Hours: Inside the Nova Scotia Massacre and Feature News for DNA Reunites Sisters by Shelley Steeves.

Two other Global News journalists were included in the nominations: Graeme Benjamin for OnTree Wheelchair Accessibility, the first wheelchair-accessible zip line located in Nova Scotia and Alexa MacLean for Halifax Encampment Evictions, which exposed emails outlining how Halifax officials planned to orchestrate police-led encampment evictions.

Global News was also nominated for its coverage of the 2021 Nova Scotia election under the Live Special Events category and Investigative Excellence for Broken Promises: First Nations Drinking Water Crisis in conjunction with APTN (Aboriginal Peoples Television Network) and the Institute for Investigative Journalism at Concordia University in Montreal.

Winners of the RTDNA Canada East Region awards will be announced during a virtual award ceremony Tuesday, May 24, co-hosted by Global News Morning anchor Paul Brothers.

Here are Global News’ seven nominations:

Best Podcast

13 Hours: Inside the Nova Scotia Massacre

Multiplatform, Investigative Excellence

Broken Promises: First Nations Drinking Water Crisis

TV Breaking News (Small/Medium Market)

Halifax Encampment Evictions, Alexa Maclean

Excellence in Video

OnTree Wheelchair Accessibility, Graeme Benjamin

Feature News (Small/Medium Market)

DNA Reunites Sisters, Shelley Steeves

News – Live Special Events

Nova Scotia Election 2021

TV Newscast (Small/Medium Market)

Global News at 6: First Anniversary of NS Mass Shooting, April 18