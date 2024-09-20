Missing 7-year-old girl in Burns Lake prompts large search response

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Search and rescue crews, along with RCMP officers and volunteers, are searching for a missing seven-year-old girl in Burns Lake, B.C.

Oaklynn Schwedder was last seen outside her home at 6 p.m. on Southbank.

RCMP said she was wearing a red and blue plaid dress, leggings with white bowties and pink socks.

She is on the autism spectrum and is non-verbal. She is also a member of the Skin Tyee First Nation.

View image in full screen Oaklynn Schwedder was last seen around 6 p.m. on Sept. 19 outside her home. RCMP handout

1:34 What happens when a person goes missing in B.C.?

Anyone with information on Schwedder’s whereabouts is urged to contact their local police, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).