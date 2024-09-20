Missing 7-year-old girl in Burns Lake prompts large search response

Search and rescue crews, along with RCMP officers and volunteers, are searching for a missing seven-year-old girl in Burns Lake, B.C.
Oaklynn Schwedder was last seen outside her home at 6 p.m. on Southbank.
RCMP said she was wearing a red and blue plaid dress, leggings with white bowties and pink socks.
She is on the autism spectrum and is non-verbal. She is also a member of the Skin Tyee First Nation.
Anyone with information on Schwedder’s whereabouts is urged to contact their local police, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
