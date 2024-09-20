Menu

National

Canada

Missing 7-year-old girl in Burns Lake prompts large search response

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted September 20, 2024 1:22 pm
1 min read
An RCMP patch is seen on the shoulder of Assistant Commissioner Brian Edwards, Officer in Charge of the Surrey RCMP. View image in full screen
Search and rescue crews and RCMP officers are among those searching for a missing seven-year-old in Burns Lake, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Search and rescue crews, along with RCMP officers and volunteers, are searching for a missing seven-year-old girl in Burns Lake, B.C.

Oaklynn Schwedder was last seen outside her home at 6 p.m. on Southbank.

RCMP said she was wearing a red and blue plaid dress, leggings with white bowties and pink socks.

She is on the autism spectrum and is non-verbal. She is also a member of the Skin Tyee First Nation.

Oaklynn Schwedder was last seen around 6 p.m. on Sept. 19 outside her home. View image in full screen
Oaklynn Schwedder was last seen around 6 p.m. on Sept. 19 outside her home. RCMP handout
What happens when a person goes missing in B.C.?

Anyone with information on Schwedder’s whereabouts is urged to contact their local police, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

