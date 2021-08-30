Meet 2 N.B. women who grew up about an hour apart, only to find out they’re sisters

Send this page to someone via email

Two New Brunswick women who grew up less than an hour apart recently learned through a DNA test that they are sisters.

The pair met this past weekend for the first time in nearly 50 years.

Sue Wellwood, 48, of Moncton said she found out through family about eight years ago that she had a half-sister but, despite her efforts, she was unable to find her sibling.

Years went by and she said she was shocked in mid-August when she received a message through social media from Micheline Girouard of Bouctouche saying she was in fact, her half sister.

“I haven’t stopped shaking ever since,” Wellwood said.

Story continues below advertisement

Girouard said she always knew that she was adopted and decided to get DNA testing done. That is when she discovered she and Wellwood shared the same mother, and decided to track down her sibling on Facebook.

“In 36 hours I had discovered who my sister was,” Girouard said.

The two have been messaging back and forth ever since.

“We have already established some kind of sister bond,” Wellwood said.

The two had never met in person until this past weekend. Wellwood decided to pay a surprise visit to her sister on Saturday at the Bouctouche Farmers’ Market where her newfound sister sells jewelry.

The market’s executive director, Rachelle Collette, said that when Girouard’s “market family” found out about the reunion, they naturally wanted in on planning out a surprise meeting. They helped to distract Girouard while Wellwood surprised her at her booth with flowers in what turned out to be a tearful reunion.

“We are such a big market family here and we just want to be part of the moment and make it extra special for the sisters reuniting,” Collette said.

Story continues below advertisement

Their reunion in front of a crowd of marketgoers was met with applause and tears.

“I am very excited and surprised,” Girouard said.

Wellwood said the family resemblance was evident right away.

“She just looks exactly like my mother. She has facial features that just nail it,” Wellwood said.

Now the newfound siblings are making plans to take a trip together to catch up on nearly five decades apart.

“I found a piece of home — something was missing the whole time and it was her,” Wellwood said.