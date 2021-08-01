Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

N.S. Liberals unveil training and skills platform, $78M college investment

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 1, 2021 1:17 pm
N.S. Liberals unveil training and skills platform, $78M college investment - image View image in full screen

The Nova Scotia Liberal party unveiled its skills and training platform today as the province moves into the second half of the general election campaign.

Liberal Leader Iain Rankin says the platform is a key part of his party’s plan to drive economic recovery and growth as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

Read more: Keeping track of the N.S. election and promises from main party leaders

The platform outlines a $78 million investment in the Nova Scotia Community College to train and educate residents for jobs.

The investment will add 800 new seats to programs in residential construction trades, environmental stewardship and health care.

Trending Stories

The funding will also create 6,000 seats in short courses for skills and certification upgrades.

Story continues below advertisement

Rankin says the investment will help connect Nova Scotians with the expertise needed to fill positions in areas including construction, health and information technology.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 1, 2021.

Click to play video: 'Parties focus on health, long-term care in Nova Scotia election campaign' Parties focus on health, long-term care in Nova Scotia election campaign
Parties focus on health, long-term care in Nova Scotia election campaign
© 2021 The Canadian Press
Nova Scotia Election tagNS Election tagNova Scotia Election 2021 tagns election 2021 tagLiberal Party of Nova Scotia tagNS Votes tagN.S. votes 2021 tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers