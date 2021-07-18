Menu

Politics

Nova Scotia election kicks off, NDP releases political ‘vision document’

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 18, 2021 3:57 pm
NDP Leader Gary Burrill on the first full day of campaigning. View image in full screen
NDP Leader Gary Burrill on the first full day of campaigning. Alicia Draus/Global News

Nova Scotia’s New Democrats have released a 10-year plan for the province that would include permanent rent control and paid sick days, as the province enters the second day of the election campaign.

NDP Leader Gary Burrill released a “vision document” at an event today in which the party outlined its plan for Nova Scotia in the event of a New Democrat victory.

Read more: COVID-19 and Nova Scotia’s first summer election since 2003: What does it all mean

The upcoming election marks only the third time an August general election has been called in Nova Scotia since it joined the Canadian confederation in 1867.

Liberal Leader Iain Rankin and his wife at a campaign stop on Saturday. View image in full screen
Liberal Leader Iain Rankin and his wife at a campaign stop on Saturday. Alicia Draus/Global News

Liberal Leader Iain Rankin dissolved government and called the election yesterday after weeks of speculation.

Rankin, Burrill and Progressive Conservative Leader Tim Houston all hit the pavement to canvas today.

PC Leader Tim Houston and Dartmouth East candidate Tim Halman put up a lawn sign. View image in full screen
PC Leader Tim Houston and Dartmouth East candidate Tim Halman put up a lawn sign. Alicia Draus/Global News

This is Nova Scotia’s 41st general election.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 18, 2021.

Click to play video: 'Experts say timing of N.S. election will impact voter engagement' Experts say timing of N.S. election will impact voter engagement
Experts say timing of N.S. election will impact voter engagement
© 2021 The Canadian Press
