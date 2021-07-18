Nova Scotia election kicks off, NDP releases political ‘vision document’

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia’s New Democrats have released a 10-year plan for the province that would include permanent rent control and paid sick days, as the province enters the second day of the election campaign.

NDP Leader Gary Burrill released a “vision document” at an event today in which the party outlined its plan for Nova Scotia in the event of a New Democrat victory.

The upcoming election marks only the third time an August general election has been called in Nova Scotia since it joined the Canadian confederation in 1867.

View image in full screen Liberal Leader Iain Rankin and his wife at a campaign stop on Saturday. Alicia Draus/Global News

Liberal Leader Iain Rankin dissolved government and called the election yesterday after weeks of speculation.

Rankin, Burrill and Progressive Conservative Leader Tim Houston all hit the pavement to canvas today.

View image in full screen PC Leader Tim Houston and Dartmouth East candidate Tim Halman put up a lawn sign. Alicia Draus/Global News

This is Nova Scotia’s 41st general election.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 18, 2021.

