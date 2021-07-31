SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

N.S. NDP promise to add 10 paid sick days to provincial Labour Standards Code

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 31, 2021 12:26 pm
Nova Scotia NDP leader Gary Burrill sports a smile at a campaign stop in Halifax on Tuesday, July 20, 2021. View image in full screen
Nova Scotia NDP leader Gary Burrill sports a smile at a campaign stop in Halifax on Tuesday, July 20, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

The Nova Scotia NDP Party is promising to legislate 10 paid sick days in the event of a New Democratic win during the upcoming provincial election.

Party Leader Gary Burrill says the NDP will add the sick days to the province’s Labour Standards Code so all employees are eligible.

He says the sick leave is a high priority for his government and would be implemented quickly if his party comes to power.

This comes as Nova Scotia’s temporary COVID-19 Paid Sick Leave Program, which has been available since May 10, expires today.

Burrill says studies have shown significant spread of the virus within workplace settings over the past year of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Nova Scotia 41st provincial election is scheduled for Aug. 17.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 31, 2021.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
