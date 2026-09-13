Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Quebec election leaders’ debates approach as campaigns wrap up 3rd week

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 13, 2026 9:15 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Some Quebec election party leaders split on high-speed train'
Some Quebec election party leaders split on high-speed train
RELATED: Some Quebec election party leaders split on high-speed train
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Quebec political leaders are entering their 18th day on the campaign trail today with their first debate approaching on Tuesday.

The Liberal party is expected to present its financial framework today.

The Parti Québécois will then be the only one left to present its financial framework.

Party leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon has said he would do so on Tuesday, the day of the first debate.

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

While the Parti Québécois has been favoured by some public opinion polls, recent surveys appear to show the Coalition Avenir Québec gaining momentum.

Quebec voters go to the polls Oct. 5.

Click to play video: 'Tariffs, trade war continue to dominate Quebec election campaign'
Tariffs, trade war continue to dominate Quebec election campaign

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices