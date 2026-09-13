Quebec election leaders’ debates approach as campaigns wrap up 3rd week

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Quebec political leaders are entering their 18th day on the campaign trail today with their first debate approaching on Tuesday.

The Liberal party is expected to present its financial framework today.

The Parti Québécois will then be the only one left to present its financial framework.

Party leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon has said he would do so on Tuesday, the day of the first debate.

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While the Parti Québécois has been favoured by some public opinion polls, recent surveys appear to show the Coalition Avenir Québec gaining momentum.

Quebec voters go to the polls Oct. 5.